Private Wealth Partners LLC Buys 16,560 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 33.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,560 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $4,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 73,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 42,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

NYSE:NVO opened at $74.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $148.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.23 and a 200 day moving average of $78.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.52% and a return on equity of 80.94%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

