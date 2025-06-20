Top Automotive Stocks To Follow Now – June 19th

Tesla, NVIDIA, and Micron Technology are the three Automotive stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Automotive stocks are equity shares of publicly traded companies involved in the design, manufacturing and distribution of motor vehicles, as well as their components and related services. They give investors exposure to the financial performance of carmakers, parts suppliers and service providers, with share prices driven by factors such as consumer demand, raw‐material costs, technological innovation (e.g. electric and autonomous vehicles) and regulatory changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Automotive stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $5.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $322.05. 94,677,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,787,054. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 176.95, a P/E/G ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $303.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.00. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $179.66 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVDA stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $145.48. 160,943,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,874,787. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.62. The company has a market cap of $3.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $153.13.

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

NASDAQ:MU traded up $1.48 on Thursday, hitting $121.82. The stock had a trading volume of 20,156,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,618,207. The stock has a market cap of $136.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.07. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $61.54 and a 1 year high of $157.41.

