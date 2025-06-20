62,255 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Purchased by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 62,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPLV. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 106,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth $267,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $71.78 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $64.48 and a 1 year high of $75.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.52 and its 200 day moving average is $72.09.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

