Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Invests $259,000 in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

PM stock opened at $182.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $283.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.25 and its 200 day moving average is $150.63. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.93 and a 12 month high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 122.40% and a net margin of 8.43%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.34%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Argus upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.80.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

