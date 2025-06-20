Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 109 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,869,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 86,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $130.28 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $112.05 and a twelve month high of $135.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.66. The company has a market capitalization of $59.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.79.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

