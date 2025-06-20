Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Lifted by Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 93,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 19.9% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $47,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO stock opened at $549.24 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $442.80 and a 1-year high of $563.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $526.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $533.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.