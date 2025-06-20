Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $11.30 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $11,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $199.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.27. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $169.32 and a 52-week high of $205.24.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

