Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. Sells 28,854 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. cut its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 162,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,854 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric comprises 1.3% of Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $17,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 6,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 20,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 6,079 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,685,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,443,725,000 after buying an additional 232,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,947,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.
Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.9%
EMR stock opened at $128.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.58 and its 200 day moving average is $118.29. The stock has a market cap of $72.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $90.06 and a 1-year high of $134.85.
Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 50.48%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,892,384.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,957 shares in the company, valued at $18,694,576.81. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.47.
Emerson Electric Company Profile
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.
