Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,183 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of SBUX opened at $92.28 on Friday. Starbucks Corporation has a twelve month low of $71.55 and a twelve month high of $117.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.96.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

