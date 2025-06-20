Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stake Boosted by Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC

Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 1.1% of Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 275.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 36.7% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

BSV stock opened at $78.19 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $76.33 and a 1 year high of $79.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.80.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

