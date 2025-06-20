OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Sells 444 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora reduced its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3,828.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 138.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE:WEC opened at $103.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.90. The company has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.45. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.47 and a 1-year high of $111.00.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.09. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.8975 per share. This represents a $3.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 69.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WEC shares. Wall Street Zen raised WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $115.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.13.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In other news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 2,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total transaction of $232,244.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,470.22. This represents a 44.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

