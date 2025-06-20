Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC Has $211,000 Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 16.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,577,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,729,457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429,720 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $970,862,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 46,224.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,364,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,302 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $458,461,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,111,000.

Shares of VUG opened at $419.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $396.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $400.91. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $316.14 and a one year high of $429.11. The company has a market cap of $415.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.18.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

