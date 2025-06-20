Stableford Capital II LLC Acquires New Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Stableford Capital II LLC acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,050 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $121,685.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,180.08. This trade represents a 4.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 target price (up from $154.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.53.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TJX opened at $122.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $136.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.71 and a twelve month high of $135.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.12.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.81% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

