Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC

Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,628 shares during the period. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,720,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,056,000 after buying an additional 5,390,455 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,631,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,933,000 after acquiring an additional 4,481,369 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 6,511,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375,950 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 120.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 6,270,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,595 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,070,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545,098 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $22.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.91. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.43 and a one year high of $24.15.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

