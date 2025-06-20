GMS (NYSE:GMS) Price Target Raised to $95.00

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Stephens from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential downside of 8.01% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of GMS in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird set a $93.00 price objective on GMS in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $80.00 target price on GMS in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on GMS from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of GMS from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.50.

GMS Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GMS opened at $103.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.19. GMS has a 52-week low of $65.77 and a 52-week high of $106.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72 and a beta of 1.62.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.18. GMS had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GMS will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. acquired 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $255,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 66,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,684,960. This represents a 5.77% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theron I. Gilliam sold 12,474 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $916,340.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,314,504.22. This trade represents a 28.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GMS

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in GMS by 1,710.5% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of GMS in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in GMS during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in GMS during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in GMS by 170.5% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Further Reading

