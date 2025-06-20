Promising Battery Technology Stocks To Research – June 19th

Mullen Automotive, Tetra Technologies, Platinum Group Metals, American Battery Technology, and NOVONIX are the seven Battery Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Battery technology stocks are shares of companies that research, develop and manufacture batteries and related energy storage systems. Investors buy these equities to gain exposure to firms supplying power solutions for electric vehicles, renewable‐energy integration and consumer electronics. Their performance often reflects advances in battery chemistry, shifts in supply chains and trends in global clean‐energy demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Battery Technology stocks within the last several days.

Mullen Automotive (MULN)

Mullen Automotive, Inc., an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

Shares of NASDAQ MULN traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,001,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,723. Mullen Automotive has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $169,182,000.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209,964.10.

Tetra Technologies (TTI)

TETRA Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of NYSE TTI traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,276,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,009. The stock has a market cap of $494.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Tetra Technologies has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $5.12.

Platinum Group Metals (PLG)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex, South Africa.

Shares of NYSE:PLG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.55. The stock had a trading volume of 862,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,291. The firm has a market cap of $163.08 million, a PE ratio of -25.83 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.32. Platinum Group Metals has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $2.27.

American Battery Technology (ABAT)

American Battery Technology Company operates as a battery materials company. The company explores for resources of battery metals, such as such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese; and develops and commercializes technologies for the extraction of battery metals, as well as commercializes integrated process for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABAT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.34. The stock had a trading volume of 452,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,022,875. The firm has a market cap of $123.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of -2.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.36. American Battery Technology has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $4.11.

NOVONIX (NVX)

NOVONIX Limited provides battery materials and development technology for battery manufacturers, materials companies, automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and consumer electronics manufacturers in North America, Asia, Australia, and Europe. It operates through Battery Materials and Battery Technology segments.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.09. The stock had a trading volume of 29,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.36. NOVONIX has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $2.73.

