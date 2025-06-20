Private Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 44,000 Shares of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST)

Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Free Report) by 174.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $3,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $231,000.

Get Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

GSST opened at $50.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.40 and its 200 day moving average is $50.39. Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.14 and a fifty-two week high of $50.67.

Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE 3 Month T-Bill index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital by investing in a broad range of USD-denominated ultra-short-term bonds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.