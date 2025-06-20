Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Director Sells C$2,472,768.32 in Stock

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Free Report) Director Kenneth Alvin Seitz sold 29,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$84.32, for a total value of C$2,472,768.32.

Nutrien Trading Down 1.2%

TSE NTR opened at C$84.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.10. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$60.74 and a 12 month high of C$88.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$79.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$73.97.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 137.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Nutrien to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Nutrien from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nutrien to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Nutrien

Nutrien is the world’s largest fertilizer producer by capacity. Nutrien produces the three main crop nutrientsnitrogen, potash, and phosphatealthough its main focus is potash, where it is the global leader in installed capacity with roughly 20% share. The company is also the largest agricultural retailer in the United States, selling fertilizers, crop chemicals, seeds, and services directly to farm customers through its brick-and-mortar stores and online platforms.

