Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Director Sells C$2,472,768.32 in Stock

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Free Report) Director Kenneth Alvin Seitz sold 29,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$84.32, for a total value of C$2,472,768.32.
Nutrien Trading Down 1.2%
TSE NTR opened at C$84.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.10. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$60.74 and a 12 month high of C$88.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$79.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$73.97.
Nutrien Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 137.48%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Report on Nutrien
About Nutrien
Nutrien is the world’s largest fertilizer producer by capacity. Nutrien produces the three main crop nutrientsnitrogen, potash, and phosphatealthough its main focus is potash, where it is the global leader in installed capacity with roughly 20% share. The company is also the largest agricultural retailer in the United States, selling fertilizers, crop chemicals, seeds, and services directly to farm customers through its brick-and-mortar stores and online platforms.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nutrien
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Robinhood Director Sells Millions, But HOOD Stock Eyes Gains
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Coinbase Stock Pops as Senate Passes GENIUS Stablecoin Bill
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Super Micro Computer Stock’s Rally Backed by Strong Financials
Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.