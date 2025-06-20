D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS) Director Sells $1,796,648.10 in Stock

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) Director Roger Biscay sold 106,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total transaction of $1,796,648.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,281. This represents a 88.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Roger Biscay also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 22nd, Roger Biscay sold 96,521 shares of D-Wave Quantum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $1,723,865.06.
- On Wednesday, May 21st, Roger Biscay sold 15,675 shares of D-Wave Quantum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $259,891.50.
D-Wave Quantum Trading Up 1.2%
NYSE QBTS opened at $15.74 on Friday. D-Wave Quantum Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $19.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 20.61 and a current ratio of 20.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.23 and a beta of 1.49.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On D-Wave Quantum
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,118,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624,407 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in D-Wave Quantum by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 63,799 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in D-Wave Quantum by 1,097.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 228,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 209,000 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in D-Wave Quantum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 8,001 shares during the last quarter. 42.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
QBTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $8.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $20.00 price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.57.
D-Wave Quantum Company Profile
D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.
