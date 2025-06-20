D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS) Director Sells $1,796,648.10 in Stock

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) Director Roger Biscay sold 106,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total transaction of $1,796,648.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,281. This represents a 88.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Roger Biscay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 22nd, Roger Biscay sold 96,521 shares of D-Wave Quantum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $1,723,865.06.

On Wednesday, May 21st, Roger Biscay sold 15,675 shares of D-Wave Quantum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $259,891.50.

NYSE QBTS opened at $15.74 on Friday. D-Wave Quantum Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $19.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 20.61 and a current ratio of 20.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.23 and a beta of 1.49.

D-Wave Quantum ( NYSE:QBTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. D-Wave Quantum had a negative net margin of 617.84% and a negative return on equity of 227.95%. The business had revenue of $15.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,118,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624,407 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in D-Wave Quantum by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 63,799 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in D-Wave Quantum by 1,097.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 228,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 209,000 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in D-Wave Quantum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 8,001 shares during the last quarter. 42.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QBTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $8.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $20.00 price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.57.

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

