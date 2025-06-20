AerSale (ASLE) and Its Peers Head-To-Head Comparison

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) is one of 46 publicly-traded companies in the “AEROSP/DEF EQ” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare AerSale to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

AerSale has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AerSale’s competitors have a beta of 0.93, suggesting that their average share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.5% of AerSale shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.1% of shares of all “AEROSP/DEF EQ” companies are held by institutional investors. 37.3% of AerSale shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of shares of all “AEROSP/DEF EQ” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AerSale -1.78% -0.64% -0.46% AerSale Competitors -42.63% -0.30% 3.35%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AerSale and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares AerSale and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AerSale $345.07 million $5.85 million -53.36 AerSale Competitors $3.56 billion $275.42 million 72.13

AerSale’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than AerSale. AerSale is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for AerSale and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AerSale 0 2 2 0 2.50 AerSale Competitors 347 1804 2746 92 2.52

AerSale currently has a consensus price target of $8.67, indicating a potential upside of 47.64%. As a group, “AEROSP/DEF EQ” companies have a potential upside of 1.69%. Given AerSale’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AerSale is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

AerSale competitors beat AerSale on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About AerSale

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps). The Asset Management Solutions segment engages in the sale and lease of aircraft, engines, and airframes, as well as disassembly of these assets for component parts. The TechOps segment provides internal and third-party aviation services, including internally developed engineered solutions, heavy aircraft maintenance and modification, and component MRO, as well as end-of-life disassembly services. This segment provides aircraft modifications, cargo and tanker conversions of aircraft, and aircraft storage; and MRO services for landing gear, thrust reversers, hydraulic systems, and other aircraft components. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

