Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Receives C$28.15 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$28.15.

CVE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut shares of Cenovus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. National Bankshares cut Cenovus Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank raised Cenovus Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Desjardins cut their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$24.50 to C$22.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

In related news, insider Hutchison Whampoa Europe Investments S.à r.l. sold 2,438,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.03, for a total transaction of C$48,849,820.34. Also, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie purchased 50,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$18.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$924,500.00. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 56,880 shares of company stock valued at $1,041,948 and sold 3,674,143 shares valued at $72,553,456. 32.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cenovus Energy stock opened at C$20.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$17.91 and a 200 day moving average of C$19.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.63. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of C$14.48 and a 12-month high of C$28.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is presently 35.49%.

Cenovus Energy is an integrated oil company, focused on creating value through the development of its oil sands assets. The company also engages in production of conventional crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Alberta, Canada, with refining operations in the U.S. Net upstream production averaged 472 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020, and the company estimates that it holds 6.7 billion boe of proven and probable reserves.

