YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.40.

YETI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upgraded YETI from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of YETI from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of YETI from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on YETI from $52.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of YETI from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in YETI by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 38,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 1,172.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 14,565 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 983.0% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 120,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 109,803 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 304.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 21,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,767,000.

Shares of YETI opened at $29.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.47. YETI has a one year low of $26.61 and a one year high of $45.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.81 and a 200 day moving average of $34.38.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $351.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.72 million. YETI had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that YETI will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

