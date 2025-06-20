Comparing TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) & Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG)

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) and Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares TPG and Janus Henderson Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TPG 0.90% 24.47% 7.95% Janus Henderson Group 15.56% 12.13% 8.15%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for TPG and Janus Henderson Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TPG 0 7 6 0 2.46 Janus Henderson Group 0 5 5 0 2.50

Institutional and Insider Ownership

TPG currently has a consensus target price of $60.25, suggesting a potential upside of 20.67%. Janus Henderson Group has a consensus target price of $42.78, suggesting a potential upside of 16.85%. Given TPG’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe TPG is more favorable than Janus Henderson Group.

94.0% of TPG shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.9% of Janus Henderson Group shares are held by institutional investors. 70.0% of TPG shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.6% of Janus Henderson Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

TPG pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Janus Henderson Group pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. TPG pays out -497.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Janus Henderson Group pays out 63.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Janus Henderson Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Janus Henderson Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TPG and Janus Henderson Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TPG $3.50 billion 5.27 $23.48 million ($0.33) -151.30 Janus Henderson Group $2.47 billion 2.33 $408.90 million $2.52 14.53

Janus Henderson Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TPG. TPG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Janus Henderson Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

TPG has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Janus Henderson Group has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TPG beats Janus Henderson Group on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TPG

TPG Inc. operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies. In addition, the company invests in private equity funds, real estate funds, hedge funds, and credit funds. TPG Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas. The company operates as a subsidiary of TPG GP A, LLC.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets, as well as invests in real estate and private equity. Janus Henderson Group plc was founded in 1934 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in Jersey, United Kingdom and Sydney, Australia.

