Kraft Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,085 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Kraft Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Kraft Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 94,866.7% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $119,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

DFAI opened at $34.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.36. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $27.67 and a 1 year high of $34.76.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

