Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Stock Holdings Decreased by Kraft Asset Management LLC

Kraft Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF makes up 0.7% of Kraft Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Kraft Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2,056.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5,936.8% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:VNQI opened at $44.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.41. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.52 and a fifty-two week high of $47.63.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

