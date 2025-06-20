Compass Ion Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,910 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens & Northern Corp grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the first quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 34,077 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 23,973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.3% in the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 76,307 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.11.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $65.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.20 and a 200 day moving average of $60.74. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $66.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.88.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.94%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $48,821.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,553.59. This represents a 2.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $154,072.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,331,498.27. The trade was a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,931 shares of company stock valued at $4,671,930 in the last 90 days. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

