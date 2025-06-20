BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Trading 4.6% Higher – Still a Buy?

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.25 and last traded at $4.24. Approximately 74,961,163 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 67,224,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BBAI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of BigBear.ai from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of BigBear.ai from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Northland Securities downgraded BigBear.ai from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Northland Capmk lowered BigBear.ai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

BigBear.ai Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.00. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 3.29.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). BigBear.ai had a negative return on equity of 57.83% and a negative net margin of 121.31%. The business had revenue of $34.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. BigBear.ai’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Julie Peffer sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 634,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,790,273.20. This trade represents a 7.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sean Raymond Ricker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total transaction of $33,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 293,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,817.87. This trade represents a 3.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,219 shares of company stock worth $752,605. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BigBear.ai

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 32,829 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in BigBear.ai by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 15,508 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter valued at about $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

BigBear.ai Company Profile

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Featured Articles

