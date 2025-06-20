CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Acquired by Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC

Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC lifted its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. CarMax makes up 0.8% of Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 348.0% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,595,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122,850 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth $423,187,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in CarMax by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,671,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,978,000 after purchasing an additional 29,715 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CarMax by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,710,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,564,000 after purchasing an additional 47,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CarMax by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,887,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,084,000 after buying an additional 119,666 shares in the last quarter.

Get CarMax alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CarMax

In other news, Director Mitchell D. Steenrod acquired 1,300 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.49 per share, with a total value of $85,137.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,957.73. This trade represents a 4.03% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CarMax Stock Down 0.3%

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of KMX opened at $64.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.58. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.34 and a fifty-two week high of $91.25.

KMX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $101.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a report on Wednesday. Stephens upgraded CarMax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wall Street Zen raised CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KMX

About CarMax

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.