Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Position Raised by L.M. Kohn & Company

L.M. Kohn & Company raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 312.5% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 136.2% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $51.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.07. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.46 and a fifty-two week high of $68.91.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.29% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $13.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.79.

In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $5,659,587.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,457,805.50. The trade was a 50.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

