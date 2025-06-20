J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $109.71 and last traded at $110.98, with a volume of 163220 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on JJSF. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of J & J Snack Foods from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods Trading Down 0.1%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 0.44.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.34). J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $356.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. J & J Snack Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

J & J Snack Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JJSF. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $530,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,653,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,457,000 after acquiring an additional 20,238 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $674,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 163.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen novelties, churros, handheld products, and baked goods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.