First Choice Healthcare Solutions (OTCMKTS:FCHS) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of First Choice Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCHS – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. First Choice Healthcare Solutions shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

First Choice Healthcare Solutions Stock Down 4.4%

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01. The company has a market cap of $283,456.00, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.90.

Get First Choice Healthcare Solutions alerts:

First Choice Healthcare Solutions (OTCMKTS:FCHS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

About First Choice Healthcare Solutions

First Choice Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It develops primary care and wellness clinics focused on providing life improvement services, such as anti-aging, weight management, hormone replacement, and pharmacy services. The company is headquartered in Melbourne, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Choice Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Choice Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.