Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Sold by Kraft Asset Management LLC

Kraft Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 426,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,257 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for 20.1% of Kraft Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Kraft Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $21,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LongView Wealth Management raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 97,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC now owns 262,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 6,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 190,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,790,000 after acquiring an additional 17,080 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $52.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.55. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $44.01 and a 52-week high of $61.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

