CPA Asset Management LLC Sells 972 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

CPA Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 110,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises 2.9% of CPA Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. CPA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $6,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 341.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 212.3% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 14,683 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 13,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 5,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 70,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 7,770 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of DFUS stock opened at $64.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.02. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $66.78.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

