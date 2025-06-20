Citizens & Northern Corp Has $1.86 Million Position in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS)

Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its holdings in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 65.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,520 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,887 shares during the quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 707 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its position in CVS Health by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 805 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on CVS Health from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on CVS Health from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays set a $79.00 target price on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

CVS opened at $66.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. CVS Health Corporation has a twelve month low of $43.56 and a twelve month high of $72.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.35.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.63. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $94.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Guy P. Sansone purchased 1,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.70 per share, for a total transaction of $100,009.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,845.90. This represents a 15.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

