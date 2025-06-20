Celcuity, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Receives $30.80 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Celcuity, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.80.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CELC shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Monday, May 19th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Celcuity Price Performance
Shares of Celcuity stock opened at $11.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Celcuity has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $19.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.27.
Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts forecast that Celcuity will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Celcuity Company Profile
Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of various solid tumors in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.
