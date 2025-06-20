Celcuity, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Receives $30.80 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Celcuity, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CELC shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Monday, May 19th.

Get Celcuity alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CELC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Celcuity Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Celcuity by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Celcuity by 1,237.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Celcuity by 3.5% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 54,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 16,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Celcuity by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Celcuity stock opened at $11.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Celcuity has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $19.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.27.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts forecast that Celcuity will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celcuity Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of various solid tumors in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celcuity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celcuity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.