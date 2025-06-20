Advisor Resource Council Takes $4.58 Million Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 197,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,581,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $24.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.24. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.95 and a fifty-two week high of $24.54.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

