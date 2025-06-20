Spirit of America Management Corp NY Grows Stake in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its holdings in shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Exelon were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $479,597,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Exelon by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,618,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,545,000 after purchasing an additional 7,483,873 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,306,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,524,103 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 12,846,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,335,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,792,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $42.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.29. Exelon Corporation has a one year low of $34.01 and a one year high of $48.11.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Exelon from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Guggenheim raised their price target on Exelon from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

