Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Position in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,558 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 4,215 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in American Express were worth $102,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new stake in American Express in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 3,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.66, for a total transaction of $799,008.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,822.54. This represents a 21.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 9,450 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.50, for a total value of $2,603,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,251. The trade was a 50.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $296.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $282.42 and a 200 day moving average of $288.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. American Express Company has a twelve month low of $220.43 and a twelve month high of $326.28. The firm has a market cap of $207.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.25.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The payment services company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. American Express had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $16.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.91%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AXP. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on American Express from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, April 21st. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $272.00 to $240.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Argus cut shares of American Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.05.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

