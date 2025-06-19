S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 561 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 7.8% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,902,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 14.4% in the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,696,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth $470,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 84,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,171,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 4.4% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In related news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total transaction of $255,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,016.33. This represents a 8.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on S&P Global from $618.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Argus raised S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Mizuho initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on S&P Global from $629.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on S&P Global from $616.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $592.71.

S&P Global Price Performance

NYSE SPGI opened at $502.59 on Thursday. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $427.14 and a fifty-two week high of $545.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $499.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $503.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $154.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.14. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.16%.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

