Grove Bank & Trust Boosts Stock Position in Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 24.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 444 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Clean Yield Group grew its position in Atlassian by 372.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of TEAM opened at $196.14 on Thursday. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 1-year low of $135.29 and a 1-year high of $326.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $210.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.16 and a beta of 0.96.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.41% and a negative net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.44, for a total value of $1,505,712.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,539,988.20. This represents a 12.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.38, for a total transaction of $1,862,852.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,314,261.20. This represents a 16.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 366,523 shares of company stock worth $77,393,768 in the last quarter. 38.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Atlassian from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Macquarie reduced their price target on Atlassian from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.19.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

