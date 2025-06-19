QRG Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROP. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $685.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 28th. William Blair assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho set a $600.00 target price on Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $632.36.

Shares of ROP opened at $555.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $59.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $565.78 and a 200 day moving average of $558.28. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $499.47 and a 52-week high of $595.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 22.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

