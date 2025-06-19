Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,431 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,431 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gould Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $23.88 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.92. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.92 and a 1 year high of $31.54. The company has a market capitalization of $135.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pfizer

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.