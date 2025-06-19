Chicago Capital LLC Has $228,000 Holdings in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Chicago Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,024 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WTFC. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $152.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Hovde Group increased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.77.

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

Shares of WTFC opened at $118.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82. Wintrust Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $89.10 and a twelve month high of $142.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.10 and a 200-day moving average of $120.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $643.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.11 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 12.00%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Corporation will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.78%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

