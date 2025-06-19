Chicago Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Chicago Capital LLC cut its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 33.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 166.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 12,499 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $10,400,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 163,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,510,000 after acquiring an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 322,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,667,000 after acquiring an additional 9,254 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $78.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.16. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.51 and a 52 week high of $84.74. The stock has a market cap of $146.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.33.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Citigroup had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $21.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.34 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.39%.

C has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Citigroup from $85.50 to $75.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Citigroup from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.30.

In other Citigroup news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $301,504.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,656.48. This represents a 25.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

