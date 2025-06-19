iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,630,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,045,003,000 after buying an additional 133,560 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,544,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,408,000 after buying an additional 51,800 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 891,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,510,000 after buying an additional 13,989 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 829,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,671,000 after buying an additional 103,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 664,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,347,000 after buying an additional 381,261 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $276.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $219.19 and a 12 month high of $317.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.14.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

