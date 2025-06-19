Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Sold by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,393 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,139 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 51,441 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi RMB Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 25,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Mplx alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Mplx Price Performance

Shares of MPLX opened at $51.34 on Thursday. Mplx Lp has a 1-year low of $39.95 and a 1-year high of $54.87. The stock has a market cap of $52.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.98.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. Mplx had a net margin of 36.34% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Mplx’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $0.9565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.45%.

About Mplx

(Free Report)

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Crude Oil and Products Logistics and Natural Gas and NGL Services segments. The Crude Oil and Products Logistics segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.