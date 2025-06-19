Element Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ESI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Element Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.75.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ESI. Bank of America upgraded Element Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Element Solutions Stock Down 0.4%

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Element Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 221,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 29,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 6,949 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 11,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $395,000. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ESI opened at $21.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.23. Element Solutions has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $29.78.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $593.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.73 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Element Solutions will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 26.89%.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

