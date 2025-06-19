AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:ARB) Short Interest Up 27.7% in May

AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:ARB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the May 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARB. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors bought a new position in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF during the first quarter worth $209,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the period.

Get AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF alerts:

AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF Stock Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA:ARB opened at $28.37 on Thursday. AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 12 month low of $25.81 and a 12 month high of $28.75. The firm has a market cap of $86.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.23 and its 200-day moving average is $28.03.

AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF Company Profile

The AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (ARB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund tracks a global USD-hedged index that uses a merger arbitrage strategy by providing long exposure to takeover targets and short exposure the acquiring company. ARB was launched on May 7, 2020 and is managed by Altshares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.