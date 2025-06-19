Airbus Group (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Airbus Group (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 418,400 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the May 15th total of 327,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,130,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Airbus Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Airbus Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised Airbus Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Airbus Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus Group in a report on Monday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Airbus Group Price Performance

EADSY stock opened at $46.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $148.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.30. Airbus Group has a 12-month low of $34.10 and a 12-month high of $48.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.04.

Airbus Group (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.07 billion. Airbus Group had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 6.32%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbus Group will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Airbus Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.3871 per share. This is an increase from Airbus Group’s previous dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 23rd. Airbus Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.15%.

About Airbus Group

Airbus SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft, freighter aircraft, regional turboprop aircraft, and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

