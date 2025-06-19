Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Director Masi Niccolo De Sells 171,023 Shares

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) Director Masi Niccolo De sold 171,023 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $2,286,577.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,613,352 shares in the company, valued at $21,570,516.24. This trade represents a 9.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Masi Niccolo De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 17th, Masi Niccolo De sold 224,337 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total transaction of $3,122,771.04.

On Monday, June 16th, Masi Niccolo De sold 180,362 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total transaction of $2,470,959.40.

Rush Street Interactive Stock Performance

Shares of RSI stock opened at $14.10 on Thursday. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.25 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Rush Street Interactive had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $262.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RSI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 1,687.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile



Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

Featured Articles

